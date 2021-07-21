The Columbia Center for the Arts will host an art exhibition celebrating some of the best artwork produced by Mid-Columbia River Gorge area artists Aug. 6-28.
“‘The Best of the Gorge’ exhibition has become an annual event that brings visitors from around the world to experience some of the finest art in the region that showcases the quality and diversity of artists who live and work in the Columbia Gorge,” said a CCA press release. “This exhibit features fine artwork created by residents of our Mid-Columbia area in mediums including painting, drawing, ceramic, sculpture, fiber, photography, and mixed media.”
Local Artists Sorcha Meek and Julie Beeler have been selected as the jurors for the 2021 premier exhibition. These jurors have selected the individual works to be included in the show and will also select the cash prize winners.
Artist reception
The opening of the show will be celebrated at an evening reception on Aug. 6, the month’s First Friday, from 6-8 p.m. Jurors will be in attendance and will share what they saw in the prize-winning pieces that made them stand out. Many of the exhibition artists will be in attendance as well. The free event will also feature live music and refreshments at the bar; all are invited to attend.
Participating artists are Jo Dean Sarins, Anna Laxague, Ashley Nelson, Jeanne Morgan, Janice Muir, Michelle Yamamoto, Erin Loughran, Nancy Hoffec-Brown, Eric Starmer, Garry Terry, Tom Bottman, Genevieve Scholl, Robyn Johnsen, Brian Chambers, Kristine Pollard, Sally Bills Bailey, Christine Knowles, Carolyn Hopkins, Nancy Guzman, Sue Harrington, Dylan McGrew, Todd Biernacki, Ian Wieczorek, Jane Heinstein, Doug Leash, Akram Sarraj, Luke Tucker, Drew Devereux, and Cate Hotchkiss.
Commented