Oregon Cultural Trust (culturaltrust.org) released its fiscal year 2023 grant allocations on Aug. 15, and Columbia Center for the Arts, located in Hood River, was awarded $9,682 “to support a strategic business planning process and program implementation for FY2023-2026,” according to a press release.
CCA was the only recipient in the North Central region, which encompasses Hood River, Wasco and Sher-man counties.
The FY2023 grant awards totaling $3,422,748 will be distributed to 138 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state, made possible by Oregonians who invested $5.7 million in the Cultural Tax Credit in FY2022, Oregon Cultural Trust reported.
The goals for CCA’s Cultural Trust award are “improving diversity in earned revenue streams to assure greater financial resiliency and recovery; improving accessibility and engagement with facilities, programs and opportunities for regional fine and performing artists, arts groups, and educators; and fostering greater diversity, equity and inclusion training and program planning,” said the press release.
In addition, $1,711,374 in competitive Cultural Development Program grants will go directly to 88 cultural organizations serving most geographic regions of the state, including Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, $7,009; Hood River County, $9,481; Sherman County, $6,554; and Wasco County, $9,840.
“It is astounding and so gratifying to see our funding for Oregon culture grow every year,” said Niki Price, chair of the Cultural Trust board. “Through the pandemic and unstable economic times, Oregonians remain committed to preserving and strengthening organizations that bring such beauty and meaning to our lives.”
“We have now surpassed 10,000 grant awards since the Cultural Trust was formed,” said Brian Rogers, executive director. “And thanks to the incredible success of the new Celebrate Oregon! license plate, which funds promotion of the Cultural Tax Credit, we are poised to engage even more Oregonians in the future.
“We are confident the best is yet to come for arts, heritage and humanities in Oregon,” he said.
