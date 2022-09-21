Oregon Cultural Trust (culturaltrust.org) released its fiscal year 2023 grant allocations on Aug. 15, and Columbia Center for the Arts, located in Hood River, was awarded $9,682 “to support a strategic business planning process and program implementation for FY2023-2026,” according to a press release.

CCA was the only recipient in the North Central region, which encompasses Hood River, Wasco and Sher-man counties.