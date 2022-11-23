The Black Lodge Singers formed in the early 1980s, with Algin ScabbyRobe’s father, mother and siblings. It’s been a long time. “Forty-two years of singing at this drum, for the people,” ScabbyRobe remembers. He estimated there were perhaps 25 drum groups that traveled throughout the United States and Canada at that time, compared to “perhaps 250” now.

The group was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1994, in collaboration with R. Carlos Nakai and William Eaton. An additional seven nominations came after 2001. “We haven’t brought it home yet ... but one day we will, and then we’ll bring it here and show you,” Algin ScabbyRobe remarked. The group has recorded multiple albums as well.