Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
‘The Last Dance of Dr. Disco’ cast members (top left to right) James Beedie, Jenny Jenkins, Jordan Zachariasen, James Peace, Lucas Broehl, (bottom left to right) Beth Rawls, Greg LeBlanc and Livi Phihal pose together inside The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom, where the 70’s themed murder mystery will take place.
(From left to right), Peace, who plays character Dylan Wanker in the show, Rawls, who plays Angie Portabello, Zachariasen, who plays Ilsa Hump, and Broehl who plays Tony Menudo rehearse a scene for the play.
On Oct. 28–29, The Dalles Civic Auditorium will be staging a production of “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco,” a '70s themed, audience participation comedic murder-mystery dinner theater.
According to “Team Disco,” consisting of play organizers, including director Gail Farris, Nancy Moon, and Jenny Jenkins, the public is invited to “join the disco dancing at ‘Club 22,’ where Dr. Disco has hatched a nefarious plot to take over the world by putting subliminal messages into disco music.”
A “wacky, zany spoof,” the play, written by Eileen Moushey, is “James Bond, meets Saturday Night Fever with the little Austin Powers thrown in.”
It's a play that can appeal to even “not your typical theater people,” said Farris, and along with dinner and a no-host open bar, the audience will also have the opportunity to join in on the action, with dancing, trivia and a clue hunt to help the zany cast of characters figure out whodunit.
Audience members are encouraged (but not required) to attend the play decked out in their best 70’s/disco attire. Awards will be given out for categories including best costume, dancer, trivia winner and top detective.
“We want them (the audience) … to break loose and have a good time and laugh,” said Farris.
With eight cast members, ‘Dr. Disco’ marks the third murder mystery dinner theater the Civic has staged, following their 2020 production of “The Fatal Fifties,” and last year’s staging of of “Eclipsed!” According to everyone involved in the production, participating in a dinner theater versus traditional on-stage production was a change that took some getting used to, one significant difference being the space they have to work with.
“My actors have to work the room,” said Farris, “We really try to kick down that fourth wall.”
While theater actors will typically play off their audience during a performance, cast member James Beedie commented on the higher stakes audience participation has in dinner theater acting, “We go around and we interact with the people that are here, we don’t really know who is going to allow themselves to be picked on a little bit,” said Beedie, “so it is a little more challenging because you have to kind of get to know … people that are here.”
“It’s a lot more improv than I’m used to,” said cast member Lucas Broehl, commenting on how the experience is bringing him out of his comfort zone.
Cast member Greg LeBlanc shared his enjoyment for the contrasting acting styles, “The full blown, you’re doing exactly what it says in the the script stuff – well you got a lot of stuff to just interpret, your way and the director's way,” said LeBlanc, “And this kind of thing, it’s like every once in a while you get to just create it out of thin air.”
A fundraiser for The Dalles Civic Auditorium, tickets for “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco,’ can be found at thedallescivic.com. Tickets are $65 per person, or $60 dollars apiece for a table of eight. Tickets must be bought in advance, with Oct. 21 being the last day to purchase them. Doors will open at 6:30, with dinner being served at 7:00 p.m.
For more information on future events, such as the Civic’s 100th Anniversary celebration, and the upcoming auditions for The Civic Kids Children’s Theater production of “Wizard of Oz jr.” go to thedallescivic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.