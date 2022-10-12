‘The Last Dance of Dr. Disco’

cast members (top left to right) James Beedie, Jenny Jenkins, Jordan Zachariasen, James Peace, Lucas Broehl, (bottom left to right) Beth Rawls, Greg LeBlanc and Livi Phihal pose together inside The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom, where the 70's themed murder mystery will take place. 

 Kelsie Cowart photo

On Oct. 28–29, The Dalles Civic Auditorium will be staging a production of “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco,” a '70s themed, audience participation comedic murder-mystery dinner theater.

According to “Team Disco,” consisting of play organizers, including director Gail Farris, Nancy Moon, and Jenny Jenkins, the public is invited to “join the disco dancing at ‘Club 22,’ where Dr. Disco has hatched a nefarious plot to take over the world by putting subliminal messages into disco music.”

(From left to right), Peace, who plays character Dylan Wanker in the show, Rawls, who plays Angie Portabello, Zachariasen, who plays Ilsa Hump, and Broehl who plays Tony Menudo rehearse a scene for the play. 