Hood River — Plan now to shop at the annual Pre-Christmas Sale at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 Protocol will be followed:
- Masks required
- Social distancing maintained
- 20 allowed at one time
The Fellowship Hall (inside the front doors) will be filled with “gently used” ornaments, wreaths, lights, decorations, Santas, snowmen, angels, candles, ceramics, sweaters, coats, hats and gloves — and more.
The Narthex (lobby) of the church will host local artisans and their gifts, and the sale of baked goods prepared by the women of our church will be available in the Vista Room.
“If you can name it, you’ll probably find it there,” said organizers in a press release. “There is something for everyone of every age — and for YOU, as well. Your support, which we truly appreciate, helps our Outreach Program to fulfill many needs. So, please, take time out for yourself and enjoy the sale.”
Every dollar goes directly to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries, whose members volunteer on a regular basis to support the thrift store, charitable organizations, and ministries in Gorge communities and beyond.
