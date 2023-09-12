BINGEN — Peak huckleberry harvest season is in full swing anywhere from mid-August to mid-September. To celebrate, the annual Huckleberry Festival was held at Daubenspeck Park in Bingen Sept. 8-10. Local art vendors, food trucks and musicians came together to host a family-friendly event in the park.
Among the vendors were John’s Woodworking, Cascade Beeswax, Artistic Laser Designs, and Ladd’s Leather. Some tents were set up for nonprofits and local services, such as Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center and Klickitat PUD, while food vendors included Tacos Pepe, Pick Me! Popcorn, and more. They also offered locally-renowned Huckfest Bratwurst made specially for the event, huckleberry ice cream, huckleberry pie by Sweet Things by Baldi, and a beer garden.
Commented