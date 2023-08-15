For Travis Tastove and Katy Williams, their yard is a family affair. With help from Katy’s mom Marla Williams and the support of daughter Tallulah and dog Maple, they’re able to create something beautiful, brighten up the community and enjoy each other’s company while they do it.
It’s this mix of fun and hard work that helped to win them this month’s beautification award from The Dalles Beautification Committee.
According to the a press release from the Beautificaton Committee, “The yard is best described as an eclectic cottage garden inspired by permaculture. With a mix of anything from okra to pawpaw and towering pines, you can see the passion for gardening everywhere you look. Katy loves growing vegetables, herbs and pollinators almost exclusively from seed. Travis enjoys tending to the eucalyptus, palms and an abundance of rare fruit trees.”
Everyone has their role. While Marla shows off her green thumb with perennials, flowers and garden design, Tallulah and Maple sample all the garden snacks to make sure they’re up to snuff.
“This family highly values caring for the land and providing a welcoming environment for birds, bees, butterflies and critters of all kinds,” the release said.
Commented