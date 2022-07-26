SALEM — Recovery grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to 485 artists representing the diversity of Oregon through the Oregon Arts Commission’s Artist Resilience Program, a partnership with Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, the Oregon Arts Commission has reported.

The partnership, which began with 2020’s Artist Relief Program, invests an additional $1.5 million in support for artists’ recovery from the pandemic, bringing the total investment to $2.75 million. The average award is $2,500.