Archivist brings past into the present

Austin Schulz, a native of The Dalles, works as an archivist at the Idaho National Laboratory. He worked for the Oregon State Archives in Salem for a decade before transferring to his new position.

 Photo courtesy Austin Schulz

IDAHO FALLS — Austin Schulz thought he was going to be a surgeon. But a history class at Western Oregon University in Monmouth changed his path.

“I started out premed,” Schulz said. “I was going to be a brain surgeon. That was my goal, inspired by my friend, Andrew Rawson, a standout athlete, who died of brain cancer before graduation. One of the baseball fields is named in his honor.”

The Schulz family: Austin, wife JoEllen and their children, Geneviéve and Hudson, and dog, Nalla.
Bobby Joe Nelson operating the manipulator arms at the Experimental Breeder Reactor I hot cell, circa 1960. This photograph was donated to the INL Archives by his daughter Suzann Henrikson.
The Loss-of-fluid Test (LOFT) Research Program was designed to use the LOFT experimental nuclear test facility at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL), in a series of safety experiments between 1978-1985. This challenge coin was created to celebrate employee contributions to these safety experiments.
Technopoly board game which was created to celebrate 50 years of innovation at Idaho National Laboratory. At that time, the Laboratory was called INEEL or Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory (now INL; formerly INEL).
“Most people don’t realize this, but every large corporation has an archivist. Nike has an archivist,” said Schulz. 
Before he was an archivist, Austin Schulz was a paperboy for The Dalles Chronicle, starting at age 6.