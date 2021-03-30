On April 22, 1970 — 51 years ago — the first Earth Day took place with the participation of 20 million Americans. This was the catalyst for environmental action across the United States and eventually worldwide.
In the Columbia Gorge we know that a single day isn’t enough; we are celebrating all of April as Earth Month.
Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (www.CGCAN.org) and partners will again offer classes and activities during Earth Month via an online event calendar.
Earth Month offerings will include the April 3 presentation “Warming of the Gorge and its Impacts” by Biologist Bill Weiler. On April 8, a socially distanced rally for climate action and celebration will be led by the Earth Action Club of Hood River Valley High School at Overlook Park at the waterfall, Hood River from 6-7 p.m.
Sustainable fashion will be featured April 12, when Taylor Hill of the Renewal Workshop, Cascade Locks, will speak on the environmental impacts of “fast fashion” and how the Renewal Workshop is mobilizing to promote a circular economy.
On April 20, filmmaker Rose Madrone will introduce three short films from The Connectivity Project — “Plants have Wings,” “Inter-connections” and “Speaking Out.” Join Mountain View Grange and CGCAN for an online screening and discussion afterward.
Explore how awakening awe enhances our well-being and release the grips of anxiety with Ellen Donoghue, Ph.D., on April 21. Learn simple mindfulness techniques to cultivate a sense of aliveness, ease, and resilience.
Earth Day evening, April 22, will feature a stimulating group of Gorge area spiritual leaders from a variety of religious traditions and an open discussion on “What has mother earth taught us in the past year?” The gathering will honor the gift of earth and include readings, blessings and music.
On April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bring your hard to recycle items, bailing twine, Styrofoam and plant pots to the Gorge Rebuild-it Center in Hood River. A presentation called “Recycling Realities” will also take place at some point during the month.
More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Month activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world, said the press release. Join the movement this April, visit www.CGCAN.org or on Facebook for all the details.
Commented