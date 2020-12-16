Advent Season

Hood River’s Riverside Community Church (United Church of Christ) members light the first Advent candle.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo

Many churches throughout the Gorge are using outdoor meetings and social distancing as they observe the Christian Advent season, the four-week series of worships celebrating the preparation for Christ’s nativity. Hood River’s Riverside Community Church (United Church of Christ) meets in members’ yards, be it rain or cold, including this passing of candlelight with the lighting of the first Advent calendar. In the fire are dried flowers from bouquets from memorial services for several church elders who had died during 2020. 

