‘8 Billion Angels’ streams Jan. 26

Do we want a world of more people with less opportunity, peace, good health and prosperity or fewer people with more of each?
The film “8 Billion Angels” and a discussion with Filmmaker Terry Spahr will begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. Registration is free; find a link on the Mt. View Grange No. 98 website, www.grange.org/mountainviewwa98. The event is sponsored by Mt. View Grange no. 98, Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, and Stevenson Grange No. 121.
“We are thrilled to present Producer Terry Spahr and his '8 Billion Angels' team as they weave together stories of people around the world, from farmers in Kansas to scientists in Japan, confronting the increasing impact of unsustainable population growth on their lives and the planet, giving faces and voices to an issue that is often relegated to the shadows of our personal, political and international discussions,” said a press release. “In spite of the daunting challenges facing our future, this uplifting documentary offers proven, positive and practical solutions that will not only heal the environment but improve the health and well-being of people around the world.
“We are very excited to have Terry introduce the film and join us for Q&A afterwards.”
About Terry Spahr
Terry Spahr is a naturalist, environmental activist and producer of the 2020 documentary, “8 Billion Angels,” which establishes the connection between unsustainable population growth and our global environmental emergencies.
