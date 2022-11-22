Thanksgiving may be known for a big, sleepy meal, but if you’re looking for a way to get active and move your body before your holiday feast, look no further than one of the many Turkey Trots hosted throughout the Gorge. Below is a list of the ‘trots’ happening in our various communities
Second Annual Turkey Trot Benefit Run
In The Dalles, Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda is hosting their second annual Turkey Trot at Lewis and Clark Park at 8-10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. There are two options: A 5K run (or walk) and a family fun mile. Though the races are not competitive, there will be time tracking for those who are interested.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Community Backpack Program, which provides food-insecure students with food over the weekends.
“We thought it was a good cause to have the funds go to,” Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda Marketing Coordinator Rachel Carter said. “We also, this year, have started volunteering each Friday to transfer the bags of food to the schools. So we work with them quite a bit.”
All of the money raised from the run will go to the backpack program, with Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda also matching every dollar up to $5,000.
Tickets are $20 if purchased by Nov. 23, and $25 if purchased at the door. Kids 12 and under can participate for free, and canine companions are welcome. In fact, Swell Gelato has donated gelato for any dogs that finish the race. All finishers will also get a medal, Carter said, and there will be free face-painting for kids who attend. Additionally, StudioFit will be doing a pre-stretching session before the event.
To register, go to eventbrite.com and search for “The Dalles Turkey Trot”.
Columbia Gorge Running Club Turkey Trot 5K
In Stevenson, the Columbia Gorge Running Club (CGRC) is hosting a 5K run (or walk, or jog!) from 8-10 a.m on Nov. 24, starting at the Skamania Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, located at 710 SW Rock Creek Drive.
The event is free, but participants are asked to bring non-perishable food or monetary donations that CGRC will gather and take to the food bank. According to the listing on All Events In, CGRC has been able to “drop off hundreds of pounds of food and money because of everyone’s generosity.”
To book a ticket, register at webscorer.com/register?raceid=297201 or register day of at the Exhibit Hall before 8 a.m.
Twin Tunnels Turkey Trot Fun Run
Mosier Community School is hosting their annual Turkey Trot at the Mark Hatfield Visitor’s Center on Thanksgiving, with the kids race starting at 9:30 a.m. and a 5K and 12K starting at 10 a.m. The race will follow the historic Columbia River Highway’s Twin Tunnel Trail.
For adults, entry cost is $15 beforehand and $20 day of. For kids ages 2-17, registration is $5 beforehand and $10 day of. Kids under 2 years get in free. There is also a family special, available through preregistration only, where two adults and all kids in the household can register for $35. All proceeds from the event will support Mosier Community School.
To pre-register, fill out the form at tinyurl.com/356r2rmp and follow one of the payment options given at the end. No proof of purchase needs to be brought to the race, just come to the preregistered line to get your race numbers. Preregistration ends Nov. 23.
To register the day of the race, come to the registration line between 8:45- 9:45 a.m. Kids must register for the kids race by 9:15 a.m. Cash or check only, cards will not be accepted.
Additionally, parking is limited so participants are encouraged to carpool. A state park pass is required to park at the visitor’s center, and a day pass can be purchased for $5.
Pies will be awarded to the top finishers in every category, and those feeling extra festive are encouraged to wear their best turkey costume.
