The Columbia High School Multi-Sports Facility is hosting a youth wrestling camp that is open to all ages on June 27 through July 8. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. campers will receive instruction from experienced coaches and have a chance to get valuable time on the mats. Registration fee is $50 per camper.
Campers are asked to wear shorts or sweats, a t-shirt and wrestling shoes or socks. They should bring their own water bottle, snacks and a great attitude! Those who attend will also have the chance to win raffle prizes that will be given away every Friday!
For questions contact Coach Muehlbauer at 541-777-7909.
