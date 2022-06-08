Editor’s note: U.S. Senator Ron Wyden held town hall meetings in The Dalles and Hood River on June 3. The following summary draws from both.
Prior to taking questions, Sen. Ron Wyden addressed the recent mass shootings at Uvalde elementary school in Texas and at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.
“I want to spend a quick moment on these horrendous shootings that have just horrified our country,” he said. “(Such shootings) have gone on for months and months and years and years. And it isn’t just something that happens back east. This is Thurston High School, Clackamas Town Center near my home in southeast Portland, Umpqua Community College.
“I thought the president summed it up last night when he said, ‘Enough is enough.’ Enough of all these excuses, enough of all this inaction, enough of being the only Western industrialized nation that can’t deal with this.
“I think it’s possible to secure commonsense gun safety reforms, and do it in a way that complies with the Second Amendment,” Wyden said.
He said he feels strongly about the importance of mental health as well, and is working with Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, a Republican, on a proposal to expand mental health services nationally through telemedicine, and create a mental health bill of rights.
“My real hope is that members of the Senate come back and see how strongly people are feeling about these issues,” Wyden said.
