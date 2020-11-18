White Salmon — White Salmon schools will now begin their transition to a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning starting Nov. 30, two weeks later than originally slated.
The announcement from the district administrative team, sent out Friday, cites an increase of COVID-19 cases in Klickitat County.
As of Nov. 12, the Klickitat County Health Department reported 85 cases per 100,000 people.
For reference, the Washington State Department of Health cites a community with more than 75 cases per 100,000 people as one with a high level of COVID-19 activity. State guidance on providing in-person K-12 education recommends distance learning with an option of limited in-person instruction for districts within an area with high COVID-19 activity.
“We made a promise to our community to follow the reopening guidelines set by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH),” officials wrote.
Officials also announced they are pausing their program to provide individualized instruction and support to small groups of students. Tentative dates for reopening are: Nov. 30 for grades K, 1, and 4; Dec. 7 for grades 2, 3, 5 and 6; and Jan. 4 for grades 7-12.
District officials are expected to re-evaluate the situation Nov. 23.
Officials said when metrics fall to safe level of activity per 100,000 people, plans to transition to a hybrid model of learning will resume.
