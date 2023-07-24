WHITE SALMON — After many conversations and careful deliberations, the White Salmon city council approved the plan for the proposed West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority (WKRFA). The plan will be on the November 8 ballot for residents of White Salmon to have the final say. At the July 24 special city meeting, councilors approved the plan by a vote of 4-1. Councilor Patty Fink voted nay.
“I believe that more time would allow us to develop a plan that offered more clarity to the voters as to what we are going to do with the funds,” Fink said.
For years White Salmon and the Klickitat County Fire District 3 operate independently — each have their own fire chief, facilities, equipment, volunteers, administration, and programs — but maintained a cooperative partnership while fighting fires.
The plan was created and recommended to council by the West Klickitat Community Task Force and the Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee.
Funding for the regional authority would come through property taxes. According to the Regional Fire Authority Plan, “the WKRFA shall be initially funded beginning in fiscal year 2025 by an authorized ad valorum property tax of $0.76 per thousand of assessed valuation.”
To view the approved plan, visit the city council’s meeting notes for July 24.
Commented