Waucoma Bookstore and the Hood River County Library are hosting author William Kent Krueger for a book reading on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Hood River Library (502 State St., Hood River). William will be discussing his new book The River We Remember. Books will be available for purchase at the event. More event information available at waucomabookstore.com/event/author-event-william-kent-krueger-river-we-remember.