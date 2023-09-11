What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
Sept. 22-23 & Sept. 29-30 — Timewinder Tales, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River. Matinee performance Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Live performance; newest rendition of Cemetery Tales. Tickets $20/person at the museum or hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. Doors open 30 minutes prior. Refreshments, drinks available. Wearing vintage clothing or accessories encouraged.
Reunions
Sept. 21-24 — The Dalles High School Class of 1973 50th Reunion. For schedule and to RSVP, contact XXX.
Community events
Sept. 11 — Monthly Grief Group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St. For anyone grieving a loss. More info at maggie@maggieconverse.com or 503-395-4738.
Sept. 12 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 12 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 12 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Sept. 12 & 26 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Sept. 13 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, 502 State St, Hood River. William Kent Krueger, “The River We Remember.” Co-hosted by Waucoma Bookstore. Books available for purchase.
Sept. 13-27 — Tull Fall Chinook Salmon Return, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery. Best time to view is morning. Info at 509-493-1730.
Sept. 14 HRVHS Community Fall Celebration, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. Kick off to the new year. Meet staff, learn about graduation, have dinner, free admission to volleyball, soccer. More at 541-386-4500.
Sept. 14 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
Sept. 14 — The Dalles High School Open House, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 220 E. 10th St., The Dalles. Tours every half hour. For public to provide complete understanding of the current condition of the buildings and campus.
Sept. 14 — Lori Mason Artist Talk, 7-8 :30 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Tickets at www.thedallesartcenter.org/events/lori-mason-artist-talk.
Sept. 14-16 — Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Columbia Gorge Community College Community Education facilitating; includes three plays, two nights lodging on the Southern Oregon University campus, two lectures and a backstage tour. Limited space. Sign up at cgcc.edu/shakespeare.
Sept. 15 — High Prairie Farmers Market,10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. Last markets of the season. Live folk music by Robert Armand 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 — Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch fish coming up the lad-der, learn about hatcheries, Migration Mini Golf; more at 509-493-1730.
Sept. 16 — Foundations of Investing, 10-11:45 a.m. at the Hood River County Library meeting room. In partnership with Edward Jones.
Sept. 16 — Get Ready Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, The Dalles. Free.
Sept. 16 — The Art of Diamonds & Denim. The Dalles Art Center fundraiser. Hosted at The Pines 1852 Vineyard, 5450 Mill Creek Road, The Dalles. RSVP at thedallesartcenter.org or 541-296-4759.
Sept. 17 — Harmony in the Vineyard Benefit, 4 p.m. at Stave & Stone, 3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River. With Aaron Meyer and his band; fundraiser for Aaron’s Music Education Programs. Tickets at www.aaronmeyer.com/product/stave-stone-harmony-sept-2023.
Sept. 17 — El Grito: Celebrating Our Heritage, 4-8 p.m. at Rheingarten Park, White Salmon. Free entry, live music by La Misteriosa Banda 360, free food by Tacos Pepe and Rosa’s Churros, kids activities and com-munity resources. Family friendly.
Sept. 18 — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, noon at Cousins Restaurant, The Dalles. Program to feature Rymmel Lovell and Deidre Baumgarten; dues ($35) collected and volunteer hours logged. For more info call Julie Carter, 541-705-0047.
Sept. 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Sept. 19 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Sept. 19 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 20 — Registration Due for Wasco County Historical Society Trip to Oregon Historical Society on Oct. 4. Cost $50 person; RSVP to Nancy Proctor at 541-980-1777.
Sept. 20 — Veterans Stand Down, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Civic, 323 E. Fourth, The Dalles. Exclusive event for vets and families. Vets services available, free cold weather clothing and more. Free food for vets; food for purchase for families. Questions to Manuel.RINCON@employ.oregon.gov.
Sept. 20 — Hidden History: Climbing Mount Hood, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. With Dr. Stephen Boyer, emergency medicine specialist in Portland and masters in glacial geology. Free; $10 donation appreciated.
Sept. 21 — Mercado del Valle, 4-6 p.m. at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road. Gorge Grown Food Network.
Sept. 22-23 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at the Old Fire Station, 704 Centerville Highway, and the community center. Food and beverages also for sale. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
Sept. 23-24 — Music by Local Composers and Arrangers, Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Admission by donation. Presented by The Dalles Cascade Singers.
Sept. 28 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Heart Island Farm, Hood River. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Sept. 30 — Fiesta Cultural Del Gorge, 1-5 p.m. at One Community Health, 849 Pacific Ave., Hood River. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with food, music, entertainment and raffle prizes. COVID, flu shots available.
Oct. 1 — Memorial Scholarship Horse Show at the Ft. Dalles Riders’ Arena, 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles. For inquiries and info contact Vicki Sallee at 541-993-7900 or vasalle@gmail.com.
Oct. 4 — Oregon Historical Society Fieldtrip to downtown Portland. Organized by the Wasco County Historical Society. Registration due Sept. 20. Cost $50 person; RSVP to Nancy Proctor at 541-980-1777.
Oct. 4 — Criminal Record Expungement Clinic, 3-6 p.m. at 601 Cascade, Hood River. No appointment necessary. Free legal assistance to apply to set aside Oregon criminal records. Email lynnmarie.crider@gmail.com.
Oct. 5 — Criminal Record Expungement Clinic, 3-6 p.m. at 202 E. Fifth, The Dalles. No appointment necessary. Free legal assistance to apply to set aside Oregon criminal records. Email lynnmarie.crider@gmail.com.
Oct. 5-7 — Muralfest Northwest at The Dalles City Hall parking lot next to the cherry mural. New mural; dedication and celebration Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
Ongoing
First Monday — Adult Writers Group, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome.
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Wednesdays thru Memorial Day — Free Parking, 3-6 p.m. downtown Hood River.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. For more information contact Kori Walsh at Heronbird@aol.com.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — Recovery Café, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Salmon Grange. Lunch served; recovery circle 1-2 p.m. All welcome.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. Upcoming programs: Sept. 14, CASA program with Christopher Janetzko; Sept. 21, Neita Cecil on NCPHD Tobacco Cessation project; Sept. 28, Davina Craig, YesDHS PAC. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
