HRVHS Musical Director Dan Kenealy, center, and his pit orchestra sit on stage in "Theory of Relativity," which will wrap up this weekend, March 11-12, at 7 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater. PG-13 for minor language and some adult themes. Tickets $10 for seniors and students and $14 for adults, at Waucoma Bookstore, hrvhstheatre.com, and at the door. Masks required.