What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Community Events
March 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
March 22 — The Dalles Chamber Coffee Connections, 7:30-8:30 a.m.at Columbia Gorge Community College Regional Skill Center lobby. Enjoy a light breakfast and coffee. Free. More at thedalleschamber.com/event/coffee-connections.
March 23 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
March 24 — Forests and Farm Workshop, 6 p.m. online; link at www.ucdwa.org. Hosted by Underwood Conservation District. Last in series; for families who want to plan for the future as land management and ownership is passed from generation to generation.
March 25-27 — Free COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing, 2-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River. Drive thru or walk up. First come, first served. No appointments necessary, insurance not required.
March 26 — The Dalles Friends of Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to noon at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St. at The Book Barn in the Library Upper Parking Lot; $3/bag from 9-10 a.m., $2/bag 10-11 a.m. and $1/bag 11 a.m. to noon. Bring your own bags.
March 26 — Sherman Co. Garden Club Meeting, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moro Senior Center. Free. Lunch, pasta salad bar; theme, grow your own groceries. Questions to Cindy Brown, Cindy.Brown@oregonstate.edu. Plant and seed swap 1-2 p.m.; bring seeds and cuttings to share.
March 26 — Taking a Stand Against Racism and Discrimination, 1-3 p.m. Virtual; free but registration required at action.aclu.org/webform/2022-minoru-yasui-day. Hosted by ACLU Oregon, Minoru Yasui Legacy Project and Japanese American Museum of Oregon.
March 26 — Earth Day Event, 3-8 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Free; music, dancing. Collect paper towel or toilet paper rolls, write your pledge to care for the planet on a sticky note and attach to the roll; participants will line up rolls to see how far they will stretch. Drug- and alcohol-free event by Odell Hispanic Health Promotion and Drug Prevention Coalition of The Next Door.
March 28-April 25 — Seed to Supper Classes, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (may resume in person dependent on COVID metrics). Register forms.gle/XfkGLcwDujagP6an9; for info contact megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.
March 29 — Adams Creek Cohousing Ground Breaking Celebration, 3:30 p.m. at 1419 Sherman Ave., Hood River (speakers and dedication) and 4-5:30 p.m. at Kickstand (celebration). Kids welcome. Come at 3 p.m. for site tour. More at adamscreekGB@gmail.com.
March 29 — Hood River Watershed Group Virtual Presentation, 6-8 p.m. via Zoom; pre-register at tinyurl.com/nhazp37t. Lisa Naas Cook and Jessica Olson, planners, Columbia River Gorge Commission, on the commission’s Draft Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP); shared priorities for climate action in the Hood River Watershed.
March 29 — Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium (doors open at 6 p.m.) Tickets at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or the door. Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association.
March 30 — Exploring Recreation & Representation in the Gorge, 6 p.m. online; register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2022-03-30/exploring-recreation-representation-in-the-columbia-gorge.
March 30 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
March 31 — Affordable Housing Advocacy Training, 5-7 p.m. via Zoom; for link, email info@wagap.org. The session will be recorded by Washington Gorge Action Programs and posted online for those who cannot attend.
Beginning April 1 — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale online ordering begins. Drive-thru pickup May 5-6; blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga
April 2 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
April 3 — Spring Fling Free Concert (for dogs and their people), 3 p.m. at Riverside Church, Hood River. All well behaved dogs and their owners are welcome. Masks required. Free will offering. Guests from Rogue Detection team; more at RogueDogs.org.
April 5 — Hood River Saddle Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the clubhouse at 4384 Belmont Drive, corner of Belmont and Country Club Road, Hood River. With farrier Dan Hedrick; horseshoeing. All welcome. More info at 541-490-6642.
April 6 — Free Wildfire Risk Reduction Workshop, 5 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center Shelter. Lyle Community Council & the Lyle Fire & Rescue Dist. No. 4; info, questions and resources to get ready for fire season. More at facebook.com/events/1398133900608828.
April 6 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
April 7 — Wildwood Academy Student-Led Expo and Open House, 6-8 p.m. at 13 Railroad St., Hood River. Wildwood parents will host a clothing swap during the event, open to all attending. All are welcome.
April 8 & 10 — Concert: Folk Music of the Americas, 7 p.m. April 8 and 2 p.m. April 10 at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Adults $20 ($15 CGOA members), 10-17 $5 and free under 10. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org. CGOA Voci Community Choir directed by Corin Parker.
April 9-10 — Lyle Community Clean-Up, downtown Lyle. Special items recycling station, yard debris collection, volunteer opportunities and more; info at facebook.com/events/381240223435535 or email LyleCouncil@gmail.com.
April 11 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Nancy Wesson, author of “I Miss the Rain in Africa.” Livestream on The Dalles Public Library Facebook page. Refreshments, Q&A follows. Info at wascocountylibray.com/the-dalles-library, follow The Dalles Public Library on Facebook or call 541-296-2815.
April 12 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
April 19 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday.
April 22-24 — 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival, The Dalles. Carnival, parade, classic car show, Cherry Idol, community fair, Little Royals, Cherry Trail, pie eating contest and more. Details at NorthwestCherryFestival.com.
April 22-24 — Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at studios throughout the Gorge. Free and self-guided; more at gorgeartists.org, or social media @gorgeartists.
April 30 — Simplicity Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at- Hood River Valley Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Supports youth program activities and camp scholarships.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Pre-registration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays beginning March 29 — Mommy and Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m.; register at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/mommy-wellness-program or call 541-296-7319. Free, for new moms with babies up to 2 years. Sponsored by MCMC.
Tuesdays April 12 thru May 17 — Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1-2:30 p.m. via Zoom; us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpd-6vqTojGdElAkzvxAQveSkqaX7VdIDL, or contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org, for help. Registration deadline March 28. Requested donation $20 to pay for books provided. Limited space.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. March 24: Kiwanians will meet Laura Matzer, executive director, Discovery Center; March 31: Club social at 5 p.m.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays starting April 2 — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays in March & April — Clear the Cans, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Home at Last, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to process redeemable cans and bottles to support the animal shelter’s fundraising goal of $250,000 for the shelter. Go to www.homeatlasths.org to volunteer.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Commented