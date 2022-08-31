First routes to start in Klickitat County in September
BINGEN — Following months of anticipation, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) will begin operations of a new Mobile Food Bank in Klickitat County in September, with plans to expand to Skamania County in October.
“WAGAP is working to serve people in a new way by going mobile,” said Janeal Booren, WAGAP’s Nutrition Programs director. “We hope those in need are helped by coming into communities with little or no access to food, including fresh produce.”
Starting Sept. 1, the inaugural route will cover the area between Bingen and Goldendale on the first Thursday of the month with the following stops:
• Wishram School from 9-11 a.m.
• Dallesport Community Center from noon to 2 p.m.
• Lyle Lions Club from 3-5 p.m.
The second route will head north of the White Salmon-Bingen area beginning on the third Thursday of the month with the following stops:
• Trout Lake Baptist Church from 9-11 a.m.
• BZ Corner Community Building from noon to 2 p.m.
In addition to the Mobile Food Bank, the WAGAP Food Bank Network will retain its permanent locations in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat, and Stevenson. The network allows individuals and families in need to receive supplemental food supplies once per month at any of these locations.
The schedule for the Mobile Food Bank will adjust over time as the agency implements the system and adds new locations. WAGAP is looking at the possibility of going further east in Klickitat County and developing the route throughout Skamania County.
“We are truly grateful for all the community support we have received throughout developing this mobile service,” said Leslie Naramore, WAGAP’s executive director. The agency has been working on retrofitting a refrigerated truck and has hired two new employees to run the mobile operations.
The Mobile Food Bank became a reality through access to multiple funding sources. Washington State Department of Agriculture contributed Flexible Funding, and USDA added a Reach and Resiliency grant. In addition, a surprise $25,000 contribution came from First Interstate Bank this month as part of its “Believe in Local” campaign.
For more information on Food Banks and Nutrition programs, contact Janeal Booren at 509-493-2662 extension 208, call toll-free at 800-755-1192, or email janeal@wagap.org.
