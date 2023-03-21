HOOD RIVER — Visit Hood River has announced its Community Investment Matching Grant Program application process has opened for 2023. The program is designed to support businesses and community economic vitality in the greater Hood River area. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on April 17.
In 2023, the program will grant as much as $30,000 in total for all projects awarded. Each project requires its own application, and applicants must demonstrate the ability to meet the matching requirements for funding.
“Community vitality and reinvestment support are key components of the VHR Community Investment Grant Program,” said Katie Kadlub, CEO of Visit Hood River. “VHR is thrilled to offer this program annually. The program supports projects that contribute to the development and improvement of the Hood River community through the enhancement, promotion, and sustainability of Hood River as a destination.”
The inaugural 2022 grant cycle awarded a total of $11,700 in matching grants, $5,200 of which helped bring The Heights Music Showcase to The Heights area, another $4,000 supported the creation of collateral and online advertising opportunities for lodging properties to promote mid-week visitation, and $2,500 went to support the development and expansion of programming for a non-profit created to engage people in watersports activities with a focus on water safety, said a press release. The VHR Community Investment Matching Grant Program application and guidelines are available in both English and Spanish on the Visit Hood River website.
The English version is available at visithoodriver.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-2024-VHR-Community_Grant_Program.pdf, and the Spanish version at visithoodriver.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-24-Programa-de-subvenciones-comunitarias-de-Visit-Hood-River.pdf.
