The History Museum of Hood River County presents a virtual (Zoom) book talk with Sam Grotte on Dec.18 at 1 p.m. Grotte will talk about his life, as documented in his book, “A Life; Or as Much of It as I Can Factually Recall.” Grotte’s book has been described as a “captivating autobiography about an ordinary man who witnesses extraordinary events.” People who know Grotte would argue that he is extraordinary too, just modest.
Grotte was born in Northwood, N.D., in 1933 and moved to Montana at age 14. He grew up during the Great Depression and World War II, and he shares vivid details of what life was like. He writes about his experiences fishing and hunting elk, helping to build a fire lookout tower in Idaho and working as a smokejumper. Music was his early passion, and he earned a degree in music from Montana State University. After graduation he set aside his trumpet and joined the Air Force, where he served in active duty for 13 years and in the reserves for seven years. During that time, he and his family lived in Alaska, and he writes about living through the 9.2 magnitude “Good Friday” earthquake in 1964 and flying an Air Force jet up to 55,000 feet during a magnificent aurora borealis.
After the Air Force, he went on to fly for American Airlines for 25 years. The book recounts Grotte’s adventures around the country and world, including a life-changing trip to New Zealand and his return to work at the fire lookout tower he helped to build, at age 61.
Grotte moved to White Salmon in 1985 and has been a Gorge resident ever since, where he has continued his passions for flying and music. After not playing music for 35 years while working as a pilot, he picked up his trumpet and French horn again and went on to direct the White Salmon Jazz Band and the Gorge Winds concert band. Grotte also played with CGOA’s Sinfonietta orchestra and the Whiskey Flats Band, among others.
This book talk, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m., is a free community event. The Zoom link will be available on the museum’s website: www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org
Email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org if you have questions.
If you’d like to purchase a copy of Sam’s book, it is on sale at the museum ($25.95); the museum is open Monday through Saturday, 11am-4pm. There is something for everyone in Sam’s book, and it would make a great gift!
Commented