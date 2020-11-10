While The Dalles' Annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, The Dalles has found other ways to honor veterans on Nov. 11.
Several local veterans groups — Mid Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee Inc., Point Man Ministries, Patriot Guard Riders and Gorge Gospel Riders — are hosting a brief gathering at Kelly View Point Memorial across from Sorosis Park at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Masks are required and physical distancing is requested.
"First, we ask that at 11 a.m. no matter where you are, please take a moment to stand silently and pay respects to our valued Veterans, and while you are at it, throw in an extra prayer for our Active Duty Men and Women," said a press release.
"Then, if you are available, we invite you to join us at 11:30 a.m. at the Kelly View Point Memorial, across from Sorosis Park The Dalles. Bring a chair if you wish. We will have a 30 minute offering of respect and prayers in support of all those who have served our nation and those that are serving."
Additionally, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has arranged a flyover featuring an F15 Eagle at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.
“The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is excited and grateful to announce that after working for 6 months with the many levels of our military, we have been approved for an official flyover to honor our local veterans,” said the Chamber in a press release.
“Please tell all the veterans you know to stand tall knowing that this is for them. We are grateful for their service to our country and us.”
If you have any questions about the flyover, please call 541-296-2231 or email marketing@thedalleschamber.com.
