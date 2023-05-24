Aunika Yasui completes intensive research project
WORCESTER, MASS. — Aunika Yasui, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, member of the class of 2024 majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Capturing Culture for PRIMOK Curriculum in Canar, Ecuador.
At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology that addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives — and make a difference before they graduate.
“The WPI project-based curriculum’s focus on global studies brings students out of the classroom and their comfort zones and into the global community to apply their knowledge and to solve problems,” said Kent Rissmiller, professor of integrative and global studies and associate dean of The Global School. “Students are immersed in all aspects of a different culture, from the way people live and work to the values they hold to the foods they eat — all valuable perspectives for surviving and thriving in today’s global marketplace. They also learn the meaning and magic of teamwork; make a real and meaningful difference in their host community; and gain a competitive edge for any resume, or graduate or professional school application.”
EOU announces winter dean’s list
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 605 students to the dean’s list for the 2023 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
Local students named to the list are Blaise Boscaccy, Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon, Audrey Gross and Kevin Sader of Hood River; Amanda Butler and Rachael Mooney of Mt. Hood-Parkdale; and Chad Muenzer of Odell.
White Salmon student named to dean’s honor list
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — Adoree Schlegel from White Salmon, majoring in Biblical Studies-Accelerated, was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Medina named to president’s list, Gomez to dean’s
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Joaquin Medina of The Dalles has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 president’s list. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.
Nevaeh Gomez, also of The Dalles, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list.
Janasik Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, VA. — Samuel Janasik, a native of Hood River, was recently initiated into the University of Georgia Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
The Society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Knight graduates from University of the Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, KY. — Justin Knight of Bingen recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.
More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring. Many graduates attended commencement ceremonies in person on the university’s Williamsburg campus the first weekend in May to celebrate their accomplishments.
Of the Class of 2023 undergraduate students, 134 earned Latin honors of Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, or Summa Cum Laude. A Cum Laude Latin honor denotes students earned a cumulative GPA of 3.70 to 3.84 , Magna Cum Laude denotes a cumulative GPA of 3.85 to 3.94, and Summa Cum Laude denotes a cumulative GPA of 3.95 to 4.0.)
SFCC, SCC honor rolls announced
SPOKANE — Spokane Falls Community College lists 1,358 students on its honor roll for Winter Quarter 2023, which ended in March. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Two students from Goldendale, Collyn Roberts and Taylor Rising, were named.
Spokane Community College lists 1,904 students on its honor roll for the 2023 Winter Quarter, which ended in March. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Named were Bethany Blanchard of Bingen, and Stephanie Basilan, Felicity Mains and Charles Hicks, all of Goldendale.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
