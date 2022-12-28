Local students make OSU honor roll
CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Arlington: Atticus Inman, Junior, Biology; Jacob Shandy, Sophomore, Management.
Cascade Locks: Aleyah J. Klapprich, Sophomore, English; Samuel B. Ucan, Sophomore, Marketing.
Condon: Angela M. Tyler, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Dufur: Piper M. Neal, Freshman, Biology.
Hood River: Cameron Amer, Freshman, General Engineering; Ian J. Andrews, Junior, History; Forrest Anton-Erik, Junior, Environmental Sciences; Eleanor E. Barton, Junior, Microbiology; Isaac R. Beaman, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Hailey A. Betts, Junior, Agricultural Sciences; Lexi Burck, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Antonio Bustos, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Maria G. Bustos Ramos, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Myles Cameron, Senior, Arts, Media, and Technology.
Jovana De La Torre, Senior, Public Health; Jacqueline A. Elias, Sophomore, Business Administration; Jasmine E. Farlow, Freshman, Liberal Studies; Maritza Fernandez Ortega, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Elizabeth N. Frost, Sophomore, Design & Innovation Management.
Atari P. Gauthier, Senior, English; Lydia M. Gerald, Sophomore, General Engineering; Kathleen A. Hanline, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Carter N. Ireland, Freshman, Arts, Media, and Technology; Ava L. Krentz, Freshman, Biology.
Danniar M. Kunze, Senior, Sociology; Dilma Lachino-Galindo, Junior, Psychology; William J. Lamer, Senior, Outdoor Products; Clayton C. Lee, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Syrus R. Logan, Junior, Kinesiology.
Adriana Magana, Sophomore, Business Administration; Raine W. Melby, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Alexis Montoya, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Marissa J. Moore, Senior, Psychology; Alejandro Morales, Senior, Computer Science.
Ella C. Mudry, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ezra N. Mudry, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Jessa C. Nickelsen, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Micah R. Poole, Freshman, Business Administration; Maeli J. Ready, Freshman, Biology.
Onika H. Rutherford, Senior, Psychology; Silva I. Sankari, Junior, Industrial Engineering; Jack E. Schofield, Junior, Computer Science; Elian Sedano, Sophomore, Psychology; Izabella C. Soth, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design.
Allison R. Thompson, Senior, Computer Science; Crixtian G. Valdez, Freshman, General Engineering; Elizabeth C. Weekly, Senior, Business Administration; Justin H. Wilson, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Fiona W. Wylde, Sophomore, Geography & Geospatial Science.
Cole C. Yinger, Junior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Zane A. Yinger, Senior, Botany; Ryan Zeller, Senior, Business Administration; Jihan A. Ziada, Junior, Business Administration.
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Sandra Castillo, Sophomore, General Engineering; Aileen A. Castro-Guzman, Junior, Computer Science; Leif-Eirik Hansen, Sophomore, Art; RaeAan A. Rhodes, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Grace P. Schreiber, Senior, Animal Sciences; Kendra M. Yasui, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
Moro: Emma Robbins, Freshman, Kinesiology.
Wasco: Kevin B. Hayden, Senior, Computer Science; Emma C. Stutzman, Senior, Kinesiology.
Mosier: Anna C. Funk, Junior, Biology; Jake R. Roetcisoender, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo.
The Dalles: Ariadne K. Andrade Lopez, Junior, Psychology; Lily I. Buckland, Sophomore, Anthropology; Yoko Clack, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Willow G. Drake, Sophomore, Pre-Teaching; Myah R. Ell, Sophomore, Psychology.
Teresa Esiquio Rendon, Senior, Finance; Clarence E. Farrar, Freshman, General Engineering; Jacob T. Field, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Angel Garcia, Freshman, General Engineering; Henry S. Goodwin, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Noah M. Holloran, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Keon C. Kiser, Junior, Environmental Engineering; Hannah L. Kortge, Freshman, Pre-Interiors; Zimmer Osborne, Freshman, General Engineering; Axel W. Pothier, Junior, Computer Science.
Sanjay N. Ramanathan, Senior, Computer Science; Shannon S. Silaphath, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Jonathan C. Snodgrass, Senior, Civil Engineering; James S. Stanley, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Sara B. Treichel, Senior, Agricultural Sciences.
Aaron M. Underhill, Sophomore, Computer Science; Mercedes L. Waters, Junior, Botany; Emma C. Wolf, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Thomas Wunz, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Trevor Younce, Junior, Rangeland Sciences.
Tygh Valley: Conor M. Holloway, Freshman, General Engineering.
Wamic: Madalyn R. Gragg, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Matthew R. Gragg, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering.
Commented