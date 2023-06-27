On the afternoon of June 15, the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard, fire service agencies, communities and fallen firefighters’ friends and families gathered at the Oregon Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem for Oregon’s annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony. Sadly, this year two new fire service member names were added to the memorial wall: firefighter Austin G. Smith and firefighter Logan H. Taylor.
The Oregon Fallen Firefighters Memorial stands as a daily reminder of the sacrifices made by brave individuals from diverse backgrounds, who died in the line of duty protecting our communities and natural resources around our state. To date, Smith and Taylor represent the 175th and 176th line-of-duty deaths approved for the memorial wall from as far back as 1881. Each year, the Oregon Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony recognizes all Oregon firefighters who have died in the line of duty, which encompasses every aspect of the fire service including career, volunteer, wildland, and structural firefighters.
Smith, a volunteer with St. Paul Rural Fire Protection District, was responding to a barn fire on Feb. 3, 2022, when a catastrophic explosion caught him in its blast. After being given immediate first aid at the scene, he was transported to Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) by Life Flight helicopter and succumbed to his injuries en route. At just 30 years old, Smith was heavily involved in his community as a volunteer firefighter, a sixth generation hop farmer and a business entrepreneur who was set to open a taphouse and restaurant in St. Paul. Smith is survived by his wife and young daughter.
Taylor was a wildland firefighter and owner of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)-contracted wildland firefighting company. On Aug. 18, 2022, while responding to the Rum Creek Fire in southern Oregon, he was struck by a falling tree. Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was deployed, and Taylor was flown to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Despite lifesaving efforts, Taylor passed away from his injuries. He was just 25 years old and was known for being a humble and caring individual who loved his family and friends and enjoyed bringing people together through food and conversation. Taylor had a passion for the outdoors, becoming the fourth generation of foresters in his family.
In preparation for the ceremony, Smith’s and Taylor’s names were etched into the memorial wall alongside the names of 174 other firefighters who are already honored and remembered on the state’s memorial. Families of the fallen were in attendance at the engraving event alongside members of the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard, who stood watch while the names were added.
For more information on the Oregon Fallen Firefighters Memorial, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst/Memorials/Firefighters/Pages/default.aspx.
For questions, please contact Fire Certification Coordinator Brooke Bell-Uribe at 503-569-8260 or brooke.bell-uribe@dpsst.oregon.gov.
