There was no comfort for two drivers involved in a Friday the 13th collision with a portable toilet.
Oregon State Police report that Justin Wilson of Goldendale was driving a 2017 Dodge truck eastbound on Interstate 84 Friday near milepost 85 in The Dalles when he noticed a port-a-potty had fallen off his truck.
The driver of a Subaru Outback, Dakota Olson of Goldendale, slowed when she saw the port-a-potty in the right lane.
The wind blew the port-a-potty directly in front of her and she slowed to try and avoid it, according to Trooper Mark Jubitz.
Olson lightly hit the port-a-potty, but behind her was Kathy Williams of Selah, Wash., who tried to stop her Nissan Altima but ran into the back of the Outback.
The Outback and the silver Nissan Altima were towed by River’s Edge towing. According to Jubitz, Wilson was given a citation for a leaking, shifting load.
Commented