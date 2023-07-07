Fires in Cascade Locks, Mosier out
UNDERWOOD — The Tunnel 5 Fire is holding fast at 556 acres, but containment is up to 20%, according to the July 7 morning report from InciWeb. The cause is still under investigation.
“Yesterday, hotshot crews worked to construct containment line along the western perimeter in steep, rocky terrain,” said the update. “Favorable winds pushed the fire away from the western edge and provided some relief in these efforts, allowing for safer access to the area to complete hand line.”
All Skamania County evacuation levels have been reduced to Level 2 (Be Ready); the evacuation shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds remains open.
Skamania County PUD No. 1 has reported lifting its boil water advisory last night, which had been in place since July 3. “Water samples have been tested and showed no indication of contamination,” said the PUD in a statement. “We recommend that our customers flush the plumbing in your home by running all cold-water faucets for at least 5 minutes each to ensure that there is fresh, clear water flowing through your pipes.” All appliances connected to the waterline (icemakers, water softeners, water dispensers on refrigerators, dishwashers, etc.) should also be flushed. The PUD is asking customers to limit water consumption to essential use and refrain from irrigation-type activities.
Those returning home and finding no water service should call the PUD, 509-427-5126.
Today, firefighters are expected to monitor and control the line along the western edge, with gusting winds across the area potentially presenting challenges to both west and east fire edges. Crews continue to patrol along Highway 14 and Cook-Underwood Road for any embers that could cross the line and create spot fires. Spring Creek Initial Attack resources “remain ready to rapidly shift assignments if necessary to assist local agencies with any new fire starts in the area,” said the press release.
SR-14 continues to be closed between mileposts 56-65 due to safety hazards, with crews working to safely reopen the highway. The Temporary Flight Restriction over the area is still in effect — a no-fly zone for drones. Travelers and boaters are once again urged to use extreme caution to avoid these areas, as well as aircraft dipping into the Columbia.
•••
A fire in Mosier yesterday afternoon sparked a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation order from 3300 Vensel Road to the intersection of Vensel Road and Ketchum Road, and a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation from 2970 Vensel Road to the intersection of Vensel and Osborn Cutoff. The fire was estimated at 3 acres. Two fire bosses, 231 and 232, responded at 12:50 p.m. and worked the initial response until approximately 2:30 p.m.
Another fire was reported along I-84 near Cascade Locks, also in mop up by early afternoon.
Commented