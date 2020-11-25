A The Dalles man was arrested Nov. 12 for charges related to the sexual abuse of multiple children between 1999 and 2005.
Steven Leroy Thomas, 66, faces five counts of Sodomy in the First Degree in Hood River County Circuit Court for allegedly engaging in oral intercourse with five children under the age of 12 between Jan. 1, 1999, and Dec. 31, 2005. He was additionally arrested — but not charged — on four counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree and two counts of Incest.
He is currently being lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR) on a $25,000 bail. His next court date, a plea hearing, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Dec. 10.
