Head to The Dalles-Wasco County Library to join master storyteller William Kennedy Hornyak on a journey of haunting stories, poems and historical lore in celebration of the Celtic New Year of Samhain (Halloween) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. This free event is for all ages.
About the storyteller:
From Irish legends and Greek myths to Oregon tall tales and Russian fairytales, Will Hornyak weaves a wide variety of oral traditions into engaging and well-crafted performances. A nationally touring storyteller, Hornyak has performed at festivals throughout the United States. Hornyak has performed as full-time, professional storyteller since 1994 and is an Oregon favorite.
