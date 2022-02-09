STEVENSON — Skamania EMS and Rescue was the recipient of a 2022 BNSF Railway Foundation “Supporting Our Communities” grant. SCEMS administration applied for the grant back in July 2021, requesting support for the purchase of a new medic unit to serve the community. SCEMS was able to show a need for the new apparatus based on the Skamania County Public Hospital District’s strategic plan and established ambulance replacement cycle.
The $30,000 awarded will cover a portion of the estimated $280,000 EMS vehicle, with the remainder being financed or covered by SCEMS budget allocation.
The new 2021 Frazer Bilt ambulance is currently on track to be delivered July 2022 and will be replacing the 2002 reserve ambulance. Skamania EMS and Rescue operates four ambulances, three squad vehicles and one rescue unit to cover the 1,672 square mile service area every day of the year.
The BNSF Railway Foundation supports and helps improve communities across the 28 states where BNSF operates. The foundation provides an employee matching gifts program, scholarships and grants for a multitude of organizations.
For more information about the BNSF Railway Foundation visit bnsffoundation.org.
Commented