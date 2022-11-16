HOOD RIVER — Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, with the support of community partners, will host a free meal from noon to 3 p.m. On Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.
All are welcome — singles, families, groups of friends, and those of all ages. The menu will consist of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, local squash, veggies, dinner rolls, and pie.
“We’re delighted to bring back this longstanding tradition, after a hiatus during the pandemic,” said Rev. Vicky Stifter.
Volunteers are needed to help the week of the event to prepare food, and on Thanksgiving Day, to serve guests. Drivers are also needed to deliver dinners. Those who would like to volunteer, make a financial contribution or have questions are invited to contact Kathryn Murray at office@riversideucc.com or by calling 541 386-1412.
The church is located at Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River.
