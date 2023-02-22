HOOD RIVER — Join the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District for an all day sprayer calibration training in Spanish or English. Participants will get both classroom and field experience in:
• Understanding the function and maintenance of sprayer parts
• Practical ways to calibrate equipment so sprays are delivered accurately
• Configuring sprayers to plant height and canopy density to reduce pesticide drift
• Evaluating the effectiveness of their equipment setup by checking coverage in orchards
Classes will be held at the Pine Grove Grange, 2835 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Spanish classes available Tuesday, March 14 or Wednesday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; English class is available March 15, also from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seven pesticide credits are available (for both Washington and Oregon; four core, three other).
Cost is $35 per person and includes doughnuts, coffee, lunch and snacks. Register at hoodriverswcd.org (follow the Eventbrite link) or 541-386-4588.
Space is limited and early registration recommended.
