Port of Cascade Locks, Position #2
Brenda Lee Cramblett
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Port of Cascade Locks?
Saw a push to sell some of the Ports important assets. Bridge, boat (Sternwheeler) and Flex 6 building. We need to keep them.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Port of Cascade Locks?
Integrity, business and financial experience as a past port commissioner.
3. With the recent resignation of your executive director, what do you see as the future for the Port of Cascade Locks?
Getting the financials in order and better communication with employees and business.
4. What are your feelings about the Roundhouse data center project?
Need to vet Roundhouse investors more. I don’t have a problem with a small data center.
