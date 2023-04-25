Port of Cascade Locks, Position #1
Carrie Klute
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Port of Cascade Locks?
I love this community so much, and I believe in political efficacy. I don’t think anyone should run unopposed. The timing was just right to step up to the task. I have the time and the business experience and acumen to dedicate to the Port.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Port of Cascade Locks?
I see an opportunity to bring more transparency and community engagement to the port. I have a strong background in project management, running multi-million dollar government contracts, process improvements, business analytics, and turning negative margins around. I hope that my ability to manage large scopes and budgets on tight timelines will bring some additional experience needed to help the Port meet their goal of replacing bridge toll revenue.
3. With the recent resignation of your executive director, what do you see as the future for the Port of Cascade Locks?
Everyone deserves to feel safe and valued where they work, and if elected I intend to provide the kind of work environment where people are happy to be. I see a future where together we work toward finding those economic opportunities to replace the current toll revenue while bringing jobs to Cascade Locks with thoroughly vetted businesses. We can’t do that without the folks that work at the Port, and we need to ensure they feel respected and heard.
4. What are your feelings about the Roundhouse data center project?
The port has a history of making high risk deals that have failed. I feel like the due diligence had not been done by the port for this particular proposal. The media revealed the background of the man behind this data center seems shaky at best, as he has legal settlements he owes and other investment money squandered. I think this is another high risk venture for them, and they should look at other opportunities.
