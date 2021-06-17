Graduated seniors at Hood River Valley High School throw their caps into a blue sky as commencement ceremonies conclude Friday evening, June 11. A heavy rain shower greeted family and friends gathered for the ceremony, but as the senior class prepared to take their places, the rain ended and a rainbow promised a dry evening. Aside from puddles in their chairs, graduates celebrated with a dry, in person event. The class motto: "If a global pandemic can't stop us, nothing can."