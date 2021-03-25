A full road closure will be in place on E 3rd St. between Jefferson St. and Laughlin St. A detour to E 1st St. is in place for eastbound traffic.
The intersection of Jefferson and E 2nd streets will be closed. Jefferson Street will be closed at the alley between E 3rd Street and E 4th Street The alley will remain open to through traffic.
Motorists and bicyclists are asked to use alternate routes around the work zone during the closure. Sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.
Proceed with caution around work areas during work hours and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.
