HOOD RIVER — Parkhurst Place, an Enlivant senior living community, is joining in the hunger fight with a two-pronged support plan: A local effort to generate donations on behalf of FISH Food Bank plus a monetary donation to Feeding America.
Parkhurst Place is hosting a community Food Drive, benefiting FISH Food Bank, an organization that shares fresh produce, staples and shelf stable food as well as other necessities with locals in need. Items like canned and boxed food as well as personal care items can be dropped directly at Parkhurst Place through Jan. 6 at 2450 May St.; contact Angela Buday at 541-387-4600 with any questions.
Additionally, a donation from Parkhurst Place will benefit Feeding America, the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States. Feeding America shares meals with communities in need by way of its 200-plus network of member food banks and pantries.
“We are thrilled to share our time, talents and treasure with our neighbors in need this holiday season,” said Sharla Weber-Mosqueda, executive director of Parkhurst Place. “Enlivant’s mission is to enrich lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities. By sharing our gifts with both FISH Food Bank and Feeding America, Parkhurst Place is contributing to a more thriving community — the physical community our residents call home and the larger one we proudly reside in.”
She continued, “Nourishing our neighbors in need allows our employees and residents to demonstrate our core values of compassion and humility — to enrich others’ lives and our own in the process.”
