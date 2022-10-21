Oregon Democrats have created a voter guide website that appears ahead of the Oregon Voter Pamphlet online in an attempt to "confuse Oregon voters and spread misinformation ahead of the midterm election," according to the Oregon House Republican Caucus, citing a story first reported by the Oregonian.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Oct. 18, “Oregon voters seeking information about the November election are likely to see a website called ‘The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide’ at the top of their online search results — ahead of the state’s official voters’ guide.”
According to the Oregonian, “The people who created ‘The Oregon Voter Guide’ use neutral-sounding language, for example listing where the three leading candidates for governor graduated from college. Its homepage features a picture of an Oregon ballot envelope, with its ‘official election mail’ marking. But ‘The Oregon Voter Guide’ is not nonpartisan or neutral: It’s funded and designed by a supergroup of Democratic allies, progressive groups and Democratic political action committees, from the House and Senate Democratic caucus PACs to the Service Employees International United union and statewide and national teachers unions, state records show.”
Two years ago, public employee unions, Democrats and other political allies partnered on a nearly identical official-looking website, as well as mailers, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Republican House Political Director Dru Draper said, “This is a shameless attempt by the Democrats to influence voters with a dishonest, biased website to promote their candidates. The writing on the wall is clear, Republicans are gaining momentum and with 20 days left until the election, Democrats will do anything to win a vote, even if that means lying to voters.”
As of Oct. 21, the official voter’s pamphlet is now also online, hosted by the Secretary of State’s office: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/Voters-Pamphlet.aspx. The guide is available in in 15 languages, as well as in audio formats.
Commented