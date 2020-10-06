Rickie Gene “Rick” Hutchison passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, at his home in Mosier, Ore. He was 70 years of age at the time of his passing.
Rick was born on Jan. 12, 1950, to John B. and Phyllis Lavoie Hutchison in Hood River, Ore. He was the third of four children. There was sister Esther and brothers David and Cecil. Rick grew up and went to school in Hood River, graduating from Hood River High School before joining the Navy and going to Vietnam.
After returning home, he journeyed to Alaska to find work. Unsuccessful, he returned to Hood River and started working for Cascade Locks Mill. During this time, Rick met his future wife, La Verna Vance, through her sister. The couple married six months later in 1976 in Stevenson, Wash. They had two sons, Daniel and Brian.
Rick worked for a time at Champion Harper Plant in Odell, Ore., with his father, serving as a press operator. He eventually got a job with Moore Orchards, where he spent 25 years before taking an early retirement due to a disability.
He loved to go hunting and fishing with his two boys. He also enjoyed watching his sons play baseball when they were growing up. Rick managed the Odell Lions for a time. Another favorite hobby was collecting coins.
Rick is survived by his wife, Verna Hutchison; two sons, Daniel and Brian Hutchison; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Cecil.
A viewing was held Friday, Oct. 2, followed by a service at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Graveside service with military honors took place at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.
