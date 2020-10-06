Mary Viola Rattray Smith was born Jan. 19, 1924, in Buckhorn, Ore. She was the sixth child following Winnie, Wilma, Bill, Helen and John. She passed away from us on July 8, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore.
Her mother, Winnie Ethyl Morgan Rattray, descended from an early Oregon pioneer family who originally settled in Douglas County. Her father emigrated from Kinlock in Perthshire, Scotland, to Condon, Ore., in 1907.
Mom lived on the ranch in Condon and was educated at the Buckhorn school and Condon school. She attended Linfield College, as had her mother, but graduated from Oregon State College, where she met her husband, Donnell Jefferson Smith. They were married in Condon on March 23, 1947, and were married for 72 years. Donnell passed away April 1, 2019.
Mom and Dad were charter members of Gateway Presbyterian Church and worshiped and served there for many years. Mom taught preschool and head start and served the community in many ways, including the library board, University Women and Community Meals. She worked many summers in programs to support education and a safe space for the children of those who came to harvest the cherries.
In 1991, she was awarded the Woman of the Year, presented by the Chamber of Commerce, and in 2000, the John Thomas Award for her involvement (cooking and planning) in Community Meals.
Mom enjoyed reading, gardening and having her family around for holidays and celebrations. She and dad enjoyed road trips to California and Canada as well as several trips to Europe which were greatly enjoyed. She will be remembered for her unconditional love and great hospitality, turkey gravy and monster cookies.
There were occasions when our highest standards were compromised as grandchildren, mostly tried to make sure they got some lemon meringue pie at Christmas or Thanksgiving. She also enjoyed sharing the wonders of The Dalles with her grandkids. She was blessed to be able to stay in her own home because of the willingness and love of her daughter, Laurie (and husband, Jeff).
She is survived by her children, Vicki (and Tom) Stave, Donnell (and June) Smith, Claudia (and Doug) McClure and Laurie (and Jeff) Alford; grandchildren, Andrew (& Kim), Matt, Jason (& Kaity), Meagan (& Rudy), Hannah (& Morgan), Daniel (& Kasey), Molly (& Dane), Shannon, Ingrid and Kristi; and great-grandchildren, Leva, Isak, Greta, Makena, Lucy and Delilah Viola Anne.
A graveside committal will be held this fall and hopefully a memorial service will be held in The Dalles next spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
