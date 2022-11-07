HOOD RIVER — Mt. Adams Institute presents its next Sense of Place lecture, “Nancy Russell’s Legacy at Cape Horn: Inside a National Scenic Area Campaign,” on Nov. 9, in-person at Columbia Center for the Arts and via livestream. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
“In 1980, some feared that the western Columbia Gorge’s iconic vistas were on the brink of destruction,” said a press release. “The new I-205 bridge meant this world-class landscape was now threatened by encroaching urban sprawl and previous attempts to protect the Gorge from development had fallen short.
“But advocating for protection was complicated,” continues the release. “Federal protections were being considered, but how would they square with personal property rights? Would it even be possible to find a single way to protect land spanning two-states? And if so, who would be up to the overwhelming task?”
Bowen Blair, former executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge and author of “Force of Nature: Nancy Russell’s Fight to Save the Columbia River Gorge,” will share a behind-the-scenes look at Russell’s campaign to create a park and trail at Cape Horn. Her work at Cape Horn will be used as a microcosm of her broader fight to establish the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area — a celebrated and controversial designation that ultimately landed the Columbia Gorge in the halls of the U.S. Congress and eventually on the desk of President Ronald Reagan, where it was signed into law.
This event will be offered in-person and will include a Q&A session moderated by Sense of Place host/curator Sarah Fox. A livestream option is available for those unable to attend in person.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the presentation at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at sense-of-place-13.eventbrite.com.
For more information on the Sense of Place lectures or its livestream, visit mtadamsinsti-tute.org/senseofplace.
