First Interstate Bank holds ‘Volunteer Day’
Wednesday, Sept. 8 is First Interstate Bank’s company-wide “Volunteer Day.” Locations will be closed, including The Dalles site, 1100 W. Sixth St.
It’s a day where employees “give back to the places we call home,” said a press release. This year, The Dalles team will host a food drive for St. Vincent de Paul, The Dalles. Personal care items and baby items such as diapers, wipes and food will also be collected.
Community members can show support by donating canned or boxed food, or any personal care or baby items, to the First Interstate Bank location from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 8.
CASA offers fall training
Those interested in learning how to advocate for a child in foster care are invited to Columbia Gorge CASA’s fall volunteering training, beginning on Sept. 30. For more information or to begin the application process contact Mike (Michelle) Mayfield, CASA training coordinator, at mmayfield@gorgecasa.org or call 541-386-3468.
2021 HRVHS Yearbooks Available
The HRVHS 2020-21 yearbooks will be distributed at registration on Sept. 7. Extra copies will be available for $25 at that time. Also on that day, current HRVHS students will pre-pay for their 2021-22 yearbook, which will be a full-length book for $65.Email Yearbook Adviser Nan Noteboom at nan.noteboom@hoodriver.k12.or.us for details.
Second annual Artisan Market Sept. 18-19
Soroptimist of Hood River and the Hood River Adult Center host the second annual Artisan Market in Hood River on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will go to Meals On Wheels program and Soroptimist Live Your Dream awards. The event will present a number of local artists.
All activities will be outdoors and masks are required until further notice.
