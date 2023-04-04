KLICKITAT CO. — Mt. Adams Transportation Services (MATS) provides regular routine transportation designed to enable Klickitat County residents who lack transportation resources to meet their basic needs.
Fixed route shuttle buses run Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a set schedule and stops. There is no bus service on holidays.
The fare is $1 each time you board the bus. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
One shuttle runs between White Salmon/Bingen and Hood River, and one shuttle runs between Goldendale and The Dalles. For fixed route schedules, go to www.klickitatcounty.org/1165/fixed.
In addition, the Dial-a-Ride service provides scheduled transportation to eligible county residents for doctor’s appointments, social and human service appointments, educational opportunities, shopping and other essential services. To request a ride, call in at least one business day in advance of your trip.
For a ride request, be prepared to provide the following:
- Name, address, phone number
- Date of birth
- Date and time of appointment
- Address of your destination
Where can we go?
Mt. Adams Transportation goes to all areas of Klickitat County, The Dalles and Hood River on a regular basis. “We can go to Portland/Vancouver and Yakima for medical services. Trips to non-essential destinations can be made on a space-available basis” said a press release.
“Our priorities for scheduling trips will give a preference to passengers needing rides to medical appointments, education, basic human services such as post office, banking, social services and basic shopping needs,” continued the release.
For a scheduled ride, call in at least one day ahead to 509-493-4662.
