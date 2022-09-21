THE DALLES — Serious Theater, in partnership with the Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition, bring art and music together in a special event happening on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
The Dalles artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield will create a painting on glass while pianist Garry Estep provides accompaniment of modern music. This event will take place at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union streets and is free and open to the public.
The musical program includes American Berserk by John Adams, Piano Etudes by Philip Glass, Four Piano Blues by Aaron Copland, and Chromatic Fantasy by Dave Brubeck.
About the artists
Pepin-Wakefield is an internationally exhibited and published artist and author with a doctorate in human and organizational systems, which has little to do with her painting styles.
Her award-winning “Babe in the Woods” book series, central to the log cabin she built at age 18 in the Oregon wilderness, are available in print, digital and audio formats. An interview with Pepin-Wakefield at her log cabin is included in Irene Lusztig’s documentary “Yours in Sisterhood,” a portrait of feminism centering around letters written to Ms. Magazine.
Screenwriter Schuyler Evans is currently writing a movie treatment based on her first book, “Babe in the Woods: Building a Life One Log at a Time.”
Pepin-Wakefield is also the author of “Babe in the Woods: Self Portrait” and “Suitcase Filled with Nails: Lesson Learned from Teaching Art in Kuwait,” her story about working as a university professor in Kuwait, teaching art to Muslim women.
Her art studio is located at 3735 Klindt Drive in The Dalles.
•••
Cincinnati, Ohio, native Estep began teaching himself how to read music and play piano at age 10. By the time he reached 13 years old, he began studying at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. This launched a life-long passion as a pianist/accompanist.
Estep continued his studies at the Ohio State University School of Music and The Julliard School. Working in New York City, Nashville, and Louisville, he played jazz in clubs, accompanied concerts, opera, and ballet. He wrote and arranged music, became lead accompanist and vocal coach at the Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music, and directed music at The Heritage House Dinner Theater, not to mention playing piano and pipe organ at numerous churches.
After 20 years, he earned an advanced degree in physics and computer science and worked for NASA, The Boeing Company, and Insitu while continuing to “play” in his spare time. Now retired, Estep is the organist at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA and Christian Science, he founded and is artistic director of Serious Theater, directs the Cascade Singers, and is on a mission to make sure that the five pipe organs in The Dalles are being played regularly.
