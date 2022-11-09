Underwood author Mari Matthias will discuss her new book, The Runestone’s Promise, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Matthias will read some passages, share about her inspiration and process, and be available to sign books.
Set in 1799 Norway, in a time when the kingdom was called Denmark-Norway and Oslo was called Christiana, The Runestone’s Promise tells the story of Gertine, a young farm wife. Her mother, Mette, inexplicably calls off her sister’s wedding, only days away, erupting a family rift. Inspired by a runestone she finds in the woods, Gertine journeys to find the people with clues to her mother’s past and gains so much more than the truth.
“I love this story. Its care of characters and details of history will stay with you long after the last chapter,” said Jane Kirkpatrick, author of Beneath the Bending Skies.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Matthias has always had a creative project underway — from putting on neighborhood plays at age 6, to teaching English in Japan at age 18, to opening a Spanish language school so her 2-year-old would have a community of learners. The Runestone’s Promise is her first book. She found the bones of this story in a compilation of family history and was rapt until it was written.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
