The second annual Literary Journal of Columbia Gorge Community College, Otolith, was released this spring and is available at the college bookstore.
Writing as managing editor, Kendra Bettelyoun introduced the publication:
"CGCC offers a wealth of experience. It is a confluence. A place where paths varied by age, income, ethnicity and personal history, meet and travel together for a time towards educational enrichment," she wrote. "In the pieces chosen for this edition, you will find many examples of human connection."
The publication is, in truth, an eclectic mix: fiction, nonfiction, shorts, poetry and featured and curated art will all be found within its 52 pages, printed as a mix of black and white and color pages.
One double-page stories features 6-word stories:
"Almost everything nowadays is Breaking News," writes Zoe Wagner.
"Will she ever be warm again?" writes Elizabeth Skinner.
"Stop Making the World Like You," writes Kendra Bettelyoun.
Other stories explore avian taxonomists used Troglodytidae to describe the birds we now call wrens, suggest a product warning label for the human brain, explore Chicken Charlies Island and more.
The stories are interspersed, and sometimes illustrated, by an equally eclectic collection of art. Realism and abstraction is presented in a variety of media. There is a lot in Otolith to catch the eye, and not just the art — pages are designed in a wide variety of styles meant to reflect and add to each piece of content.
The publication was a team effort. Working alongside Bettelyoun was Associate Editor Chrtoher Kessel.
Editing and layout design was by Ahmira Elyard-Jaeger, Elizabeth Skinner, Flora Gibson, Patricia Prentice, Ryan Lawrence and Zoe Wagner. Elvrad-Jaeger also did web design.
Faculty advisors for Otolith were Tina Ontiveros, Tori Stanek and Dylan McManus.
Special thanks were extended to Leigh Hancock, Matt Herriges, Optimist Printers, and the CGCC Creative Writing Club.
"During the crafting of this issue, our team discussed the intention of holding space for others and their work. I believe to truly hold space for another is to offer the simple gift of our undivided attention," wrote Bettelyoun as she concluded her introduction. "We thank you dear reader as you hold space for the creators of our journal as well."
Editor's note: The Otolith was one of the inspirations for this page, "Young Voices," which runs monthly in the the Columbia Gorge News. Young authors, writers, artists, poets, photographers etc. are encouraged to submit work for publication. Email news@gorgenews.com. Include your name for publication and contact information (not for publication).
