The single A Columbia Gorge Hustlers (6-2 AL Area 2, 10-8 overall) 17U squad has been enjoying success and is on target to qualify for the state playoffs July 21-23 in Redmond.
The Hustlers, who won six out of seven games last week, got off to a good start by splitting a July 1 home doubleheader versus the Lincoln High Bridge City squad from Portland. In a 13-3 Game 1 win, the pitching duo of Sam Shaver and Sawyer Dray combined to toss a five-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks. The Hustlers were led offensively by Cooper Klindt (1-for-3, three RBI), Shaver (1-for-2, two RBI), and Will Booth (2-for-4, RBI).
In game 2, Bridge City outscored the Hustlers 17-6 over the final five innings for a 17-15 win. Booth (3-for-5, five RBI), Dray (2-for-4, two RBI), and Brody Geer (2-for-2, four RBI) led the Hustlers, who outhit Bridge City, 14-13.
The Hustlers then won four straight, starting with a July 3, 13-8, road win in a Gorge rivalry matchup with the Hood River Valley High Eagles at Traner Field in Hood River. The Hustlers jumped out to an 11-0 fifth-inning advantage. HRV came back, outscoring the Hustlers 8-2 over the remainder of the contest to make it a more respectable score.
The Hustlers were led offensively by Cody Agidius (3-for-3, three RBI), Jackson Gamble (1-for-3, two RBI), Klindt (2-for-4, RBI), and Sterling Coburn (1-for-3, RBI).
The Hustlers then won a doubleheader, 8-3 and 16-13, over the Post 134 Roosevelt Roughriders on July 7 in Portland. In Game 1, the quartet of pitchers Booth, Shaver, Agidius, and Hunter Bustos helped lead the Hustlers to victory as they combined to toss a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts.
The Hustlers’ win streak continued with a 23-10, home victory over the Tri Cities Badgers (2-19) on July 8. The pitching trio of Dray, Gamble, and Evan Ortega combined to scatter eight hits with six strikeouts and seven walks. The Hustler offense was led by Finley Corbin (5-for-5, five RBI), Coburn (2-for-3, three RBI), Booth (2-for-3, three RBI), Shaver (2-for-4, two RBI), and Ortega (2-for-6, two RBI).
The Hustlers then won on the road, 6-5, over Tigard in a 10-inning contest July 9, extending their win streak to five.
The Hustlers’ next game is Thursday at home at 5 p.m. versus Franklin, followed by a road doubleheader at noon Saturday versus Sunset High in Portland.
