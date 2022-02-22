Hood River Valley High School students will travel to France for a nine day tour this summer, and students are seeking financial sponsorships.
Kathryn Yasui, HRVHS Global Citizen’s Club adviser, said students need funding for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, required of all travelers. “This is a new expense due to COVID,” she said.
Yasui started the club in 2011 as a way to make international travel possible for students who were not part of a class or group offering such trips. “It is also very important to me that this be something any student could do — that financial hardship would not hold back someone who really wanted to travel,” she said.
Since 2011, the club has offered five tours, one every two years; this expands enrollment and payment windows, Yasui said. The group was supposed to travel to France and Spain last summer, but that trip was canceled due to COVID.
Besides financial donations to cover PCR tests, Yasui said students are also fundraising for a trip to New York over spring break in 2023, and to Scotland and England in the summer of 2024.
Those wishing to donate money towards PCR tests or scholarships for the 2023-2024 trips may send a check to Hood River Valley High School, c/o Yasui in the memo line, to 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River OR 97031. Yasui can also be reached by email at kathryn.yasui@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
